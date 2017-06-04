Complete equality of every individual is a basic human right in any society

In response to someone's comment on a tragic caste related incident in India: "Ike Sir, both were Dalit girls - Dalit girls are treated like this in villages very sad ..UP chief .."

Dalit or no Dalit, it makes no difference to me, all humans are absolutely equal. This discrimination is unsustainable. This is a bane not a boon.

I am an absolute believer in complete egalitarianism of mankind. I am a student of Carl Sagan and I believe that every 'human being' is the finale, zenith and peak of The Big Bang.

Everyone of us is a unique individual. These 'Dalits,' 400 m of them, are equal 'humans’ and are the finale, zenith and peak of the 14.7 billion years from the 'Big Bang'; let’s not waste extraordinary unique 'evolution' of our beginning by ignoring pain and misery of these man.

It is for this I always keep repeating to everyone that let's love beyond religion and dogma. We need to bury these scriptural inequities.

I am not an activist, if we fail to apply the science of egalitarianism and the reality of the Big Bang which is instituted in us in our genetical stardust.

I assure you no amount of politics and economic revival will help India. Modi ji cannot bring a great leap forward if what is enshrined in the constitution is not applied in spirit.

Complete equality of every human being is a basic human right; any society that will stop it shall not thrive and its progress will be hampered.

We all are stardust; we are formed in the throes of the dying stars and let's not ridicule our great formation to our animalistic evolutionary banality.

This post was kindly translated by an Indian friend of mine:

दोनों ही दलित समुदाय की बच्चियां थी- दलित बच्चियों के साथ गाँव में ऐसा व्यवहार होता है बहुत दुःख की बात है उ०प्र० मुखिया जी.

दलित या गैर दलित मेरे लिए कोई अंतर नहीं रखता सभी मनुष्य निरपेक्ष रूप से सामान है. इस प्रकार का भेदभाव असहनीय है. यह एक अभिशाप है कोई कोई वरदान नहीं.मै मानव के निरपेक्ष रूप से समानातावाद में यकीन रखने वाला व्यक्ति हूँ. मै कार्ल सगन का शिष्य हूँ तथा मै मानता हूँ की प्रत्येक मनुष्य महा विस्फोट (बिग बैंग) का ही परिणाम , चरम बिंदु, शिखर है.

हम में से हर कोई एक अद्वितीय व्यक्ति है. ये 400 मिलियन दलित भी समान है और ये भी उसी 14.7 अरब वर्ष पुराने महाविस्फोट का ही परिणाम, चरम बिंदु, शिखर है. हमें अपनी शुरुआत का विलक्षण उद्भव इन दलितों की पीढ़ा और दयनीयता को नजरंदाज करके व्यर्थ नहीं करना चाहिए.

इसी लिए मै बार बार हर किसी से इसी बात को दोहराता रहता हूँ कि आओ हम सब धर्म और इन धर्म सिद्धांतो के परे जाकर प्रेम करें. हम सभी को इन किताबी असमानताओ को दफनाने की जरूरत है.

मै कोई सक्रीय कार्यकर्ता नहीं हूँ. यदि हम समानातावाद और हमारी अनुवांशिक स्टार डस्ट में समाहित महाविस्फोट की सच्चाई के विज्ञान को लागू करने में असफल रहते है तो मै आपको विश्वास दिलाता हूँ कि राजनितिक या आर्थिक पुनरुद्धार की कोई भी मात्रा भारत की मदद नहीं कर पायेगी. मोदीजी कोई भी चमत्कार नहीं कर पाएंगे अगर यदि आपके संविधान में वर्णित प्रावधानों को अंतर्मन से लागू नहीं करेंगे.

प्रत्येक इन्सान की पूर्ण समानता हर व्यक्ति का आधारभूत मानवाधिकार है, जो भी समाज इसको रोकेगा वो आगे नहीं बढ़ पायेगा और उसकी तरक्की खाक में मिल जाएगी.हम सभी सितारे की धुल (स्टार डस्ट) है, हम सब मरते हुए तारे की कसक से बने है और हम सब को अपने इस महा निर्माण को अपनी पैदाइशी आरामपरक घिसी पिटी आदतों के आगे उपहास नहीं उड़ाना चाहिए.