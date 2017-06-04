The physical form of religious figures a figment of Renaissance artists' imagination

The Creation of Adam by Michelangelo, a famous painting found on the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel.

The Christ we see and the one corporealised in our mind is a figment of the imagination of Michelangelo Buonarroti, Pietro Perugino Domenico Ghirlandaio, Biagio d'Antonio, Cosimo Rosselli, Sandro Botticelli. These artists created Sistine Chapel and gave a body to the stories of Genesis.

How allegorical tales became the Holy Scriptures - today imprinted in our minds figuratively as 'word of God'.

Give credit to Leonardo de Vinci, Michelangelo Buonarroti, Pietro Perugino Domenico Ghirlandaio, Biagio d'Antonio, Cosimo Rosselli, Sandro Botticelli for creating figures that left a permanent imprint on minds of man; gullible, credulous, naïve, immature and green human; prone to tales from its fresh out of cave existence.

Man lured on Homer and other allegorical tales, Renaissance Italy artists legitimised and formed the figures of what was mostly 'fictional' myths and incoherent stories to what now are considered hardened facts of theology.

Paintings by maestros helped firm up in our minds the legend of the creation of Adam, the exodus of Moses and the temptation and The Last Supper of Jesus!

Seeing these paintings in Sistine Chapel someone like Johann Wolfgang Goethe, 23 August 1787, said: "Without having seen the Sistine Chapel one can form no appreciable idea of what one man is capable of achieving."

https://iqballatif.newsvine.com/_news/2015/12/10/34802120-how-allegorical-tales-became-the-holy-scriptures-and-the-imagery-imprinted-in-our-minds-as-word-of-god