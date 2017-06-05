Top Read: Nick Lane's "Life Ascending: Ten great inventions of evolution"

How did life invent itself? Where did DNA come from? How did consciousness develop?

Nick Lane has managed to bring this world of proteins, amino acids, DNA, cell innards, and chemical signals to life in a story that somehow stretches from the DNA to sex and hot blooded dinosaurs all the way to consciousness and death.

In “Life Ascending” Nick Lane discusses the ten most important developments in evolutionary history. Life Ascending, winner of the 2010 Royal Society prize for popular science books, is one of the greatest of all time. Nick Lane says "Darwin knew everything and nothing about evolution. Everything, because nobody grasped the principles of natural selection better than he. Nothing, because almost all of today’s proofs of his theory are written in the languages of genes and molecules that he knew nothing about.''

Matt Ridley wrote that “If Charles Darwin sprang from his grave, I would give him this fine book to bring him up to speed.”

Here are some excerpts from the book:

From a chapter titled 'The origin of Life': "Night followed day in swift succession. On earth at that time a day lasted for only five or six hours. The planet spun madly on its axis. The moon hung heavy and threatening in the sky, far closer, and so looking much bigger, than today. Stars rarely shone, for the atmosphere was full of smog and dust, but spectacular shooting stars regularly threaded the night sky. The sun, when it could be seen at all through the dull red smog, was watery and weak, lacking the vigour of its prime. Humans could not survive here. Our eyes would not bulge and burst, as they may on Mars; but our lungs could find no breath of oxygen. We’d fight for a desperate minute, and asphyxiate.

The earth was named badly. ‘Sea’ would have been better. Even today, oceans cover two-thirds of our planet, dominating views from space. Back then, the earth was virtually all water, with a few small volcanic islands poking through the turbulent waves.''

"In the course of 3.8 billion years the atmosphere changed from mostly carbon dioxide and nitrogen to almost entirely nitrogen and oxygen. Around a third of the planet's surface emerged to become the shifting continents. The skies turned blue, and so did the ocean; dry land became dusty dun or red or glacial white or 50 shades of green."

''Photosynthesis: Imagine a world without photosynthesis. It wouldn’t be green, for a start. Our emerald planet reflects the glory of plants and algae, and ultimately their green pigments, which absorb light for photosynthesis. First among pigments is the marvellous transducer that is chlorophyll, which steals a beam of light and conjures it into a quantum of chemical energy, driving the lives of both plants and animals.

''Every time an organism reproduces, it passes a copy of its DNA to its offspring. All it needs to do is pull the two strands apart to produce two identical copies of the original.

While the detailed molecular mechanics could give anybody a headache, the principle itself is beautifully, breathtakingly, simple. The genetic code is a succession of letters (more technically ‘bases’). There are only four letters in the DNA alphabet – A, T, G and C. These stand for adenine, thymine, guanine and cytosine, but the chemical names needn’t worry us. The point is that, constrained by their shape and bond structure, A can only ever pair with T, and C with G (see Fig. 2.1). Prise the double helix apart, and each strand bristles with unpaired letters. For every exposed A, only a T can bind; for every C, a G; and so on. These base pairs don’t just complement each other, they really want to bind to each other. There’s only one thing to brighten up the dull chemical life of a T and that’s close proximity to an A. Put them together and their bonds sing in lovely harmony. This is true chemistry: an authentic ‘basic attraction’. So DNA is not merely a passive template; each strand exerts a sort of magnetism for its alter ego. Pull the strands apart and they will spontaneously coalesce together again, or, if they’re kept apart, each strand is a template with an urgent tug for its perfect partner.

The succession of letters in DNA seems endlessly long. There are nearly 3 billion letters (base pairs) in the human genome, for example – 3 gigabases, in the lingo. That’s to say, a single set of chromosomes in the nucleus of a cell contains a list of 3,000,000,000 individual letters. If typed out, the human genome would fill about 200 volumes, each of them the size of a telephone directory. And the human genome is by no means the largest. Rather surprisingly, that record falls to a measly amoeba, Amoeba dubia, with a gargantuan genome of 670 gigabases, some 220 times the size of our own. Most of it seems to be ‘junk’, coding for nothing at all.

Every time a cell divides, it replicates all of its DNA, a process that takes place in a matter of hours. The human body is a monster of 15 million million cells, each one harbouring its own faithful copy of the same DNA (two copies in fact). To form your body from a single egg cell, your DNA helices were prised apart to act as a template 15 million million times (and indeed many more, for cells die and are replaced all the time). Each letter is copied with a precision bordering on the miraculous, recreating the order of the original with an error rate of about one letter in 1,000 million. In comparison, for a scribe to work with a similar precision, he would need to copy out the entire bible 280 times before making a single error. In fact, the scribes’ success was a lot lower. There are said to be 24,000 surviving manuscript copies of the New Testament, and no two copies are identical."

''Two inventions with the most widespread consequences are movement, which allowed animals to range around in search of food, and sight, which transformed the character and behaviour of all living organisms. It may well be that the swift evolution of eyes, some 540 million years ago, contributed in no small measure to the sudden appearance of proper animals in the fossil record, known as the Cambrian explosion.''

The world probably wouldn’t be blue either, for the azures of the heavens and the marines of the oceans depend on clear skies and waters, cleansed of their haze and dust by the scouring power of oxygen. And without photosynthesis there would be no free oxygen.

In fact there might not be any oceans either. Without oxygen there is no ozone; and without that, there is little to cut down the searing intensity of ultraviolet rays. These split water into oxygen and hydrogen. The oxygen is formed slowly and never builds up in the air; instead it reacts with iron in the rocks, turning them a rusty-red colour. And hydrogen, the lightest of gases, evades the tug of gravity and slips away into space. The process may be slow but it is also inexorable: the oceans bleed into space. Ultraviolet radiation cost Venus its oceans, and maybe Mars too.

So we don’t need much imagination to picture a world without photosynthesis: it would look a lot like Mars, a red dusty place, without oceans, and without any overt signs of life. Of course, there is life withoutphotosynthesis, and many astrobiologists seek it on Mars. But even if a few bacteria are found hiding beneath the surface, or buried in an icecap, the planet itself is dead. It is in near-perfect equilibrium, a sure sign of inertia. It could never be mistaken for Gaia.

Oxygen is the key to planetary life. No more than a waste product of photosynthesis, oxygen really is the molecule that makes a world. It is let loose by photosynthesis so fast that it finally overwhelms the capacity of a planet to swallow it up. In the end, all the dust and all the iron in the rocks, all the sulphur in the seas and methane in the air, anything that can be oxidised is oxidised, and free oxygen pours into the air and the oceans. Once there, oxygen puts a stop to the loss of water from the planet. Hydrogen, when released from water, inevitably bumps into more oxygen before it finds its way out into space. Swiftly it reacts to form water again, which now rains back down from the heavens, drawing to a halt the loss of the oceans. And when oxygen accumulates in the air, an ozone shield forms, ablating the searing intensity of the ultraviolet rays, and making the world a more habitable place.''

''So without oxygen there would be no large animals or plants, no predation, no blue sky, perhaps no oceans, probably nothing but dust and bacteria. Oxygen is without a doubt the most precious waste imaginable. Yet not only is it a waste product, it is also an unlikely one. It is quite feasible that photosynthesis could have evolved here on earth, or Mars, or anywhere else in the universe, without ever producing any free oxygen at all. That would almost certainly consign any life to a bacterial level of complexity, leaving us alone as sentient beings in a universe of bacteria...''

''Beyond utility, the evolution of sight is culturally iconic, because eyes appear so perfect. From Darwin onwards, eyes have been perceived as an apotheosis, a challenge to the very notion of natural selection. Could something so complex, so perfect, really evolve by unguided means? What possible use, say sceptics, is half an eye? Natural selection calls for a million gradations, each of which must be better than the last, or the half-built structure will be ruthlessly purged from the world. But the eye, say these sceptics, is perfect in the same way as a clock – it is irreducible. Remove a few of the bits and it won’t work any more. A clock without hands is worth little, and an eye without a lens or a retina is worthless, or so we’re told. And if half an eye is no use then the eye cannot have evolved by natural selection or any other means known to modern biology, and so must be evidence of celestial design instead.

The many vitriolic arguments over perfection in biology rarely do more than entrench already hardened positions. Defenders of Darwin counter that the eye is actually far from perfect, as anyone who wears glasses or contact lenses, or who is losing their sight, knows only too well. This is certainly true, but there is a danger in this kind of theoretical argument, which is to gloss over the many subtleties that undoubtedly exist. Take the human eye, for example. A common argument has it that the design flaws run very deep and are in fact good evidence of the way in which evolution has cobbled together inept unplanned structures, crippled by its own lack of foresight. A human engineer, we’re told, would do a much better job; indeed an octopus does. This glib assertion overlooks the mischievous rule known as the second law of Leslie Orgel: Evolution is cleverer than you are.''

''We mammals still bear a grudge, it seems, for the time we spent as small furry animals, cowering underground in hock to the top predators of the past. But then it was for 120 million years, which is a long time by any reckoning.Hot blood is all about metabolic rate, all about the pace of life.

Hot blood helps in its own right, for all chemical reactions speed up with rising temperature, including the biochemical reactions that underpin life. Over the small range of biologically meaningful temperatures, from around 0°C up to 40°C in animals, the difference in performance is striking. Oxygen consumption, for example, doubles with every 10°C rise in temperature in this range, corresponding to mounting stamina and power. So an animal at 37°C has twice the power of one at 27°C, and quadruple the power of an animal at 17°C.But to a large extent, temperature misses the point. Hot-blooded animals are not necessarily any hotter than cold-blooded animals, for most reptiles are adept at absorbing the energy of the sun, warming their core body temperature up to levels similar to mammals and birds. Certainly, they don’t maintain such high temperatures after dark; but then mammals and birds are often inactive at night too. They might as well save energy by lowering their core body temperature, but rarely do, at least not by much (although hummingbirds often pass into a coma to conserve energy). In our energy-conscious times, mammals ought to make environmentalists weep: our thermostat is jammed at 37°C, twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week, regardless of need. And forget alternative energy. We ’re in no way solar-powered, like lizards, but generate heat prodigiously by way of internal carbon-burning power stations, giving us a giant carbon footprint too. Mammals are the original eco-hooligans.''

''It’s said that money can’t buy happiness. But Croesus, King of Lydia in ancient times, was rich as … Croesus, and thought himself the happiest of men. Seeking avowal from the Athenian statesman Solon, then passing through his lands, Croesus was irritated to be told, ‘Count no man happy until he be dead’; for who can predict what Fate holds in store? And it so happened that Croesus, acting on an archetypically ambiguous oracle from Delphi, was captured by Cyrus, the Great King of Persia, and bound to a pyre to be burned alive. Yet instead of berating the gods for his excruciating end, Croesus murmured the name ‘Solon’. Mystified, Cyrus enquired what he had meant, and was told of Solon’s counsel. Realising that he, too, was a puppet of fortune, Cyrus had Croesus cut down (others say that Apollo came to his aid with a thunderstorm) and appointed him as an adviser.

Dying well meant a great deal to the Greeks. Fate and death were played out by invisible hands, which intervened in the most involved ways to bring men to their knees. Greek theatre is full of tortuous devices, death preordained by the fates, prefigured in cryptic oracles. As in frenzied Bacchic rituals and the fables of metamorphosis, the Greeks seem to owe something of their fatalism to the natural world. And vice versa: from the perspective of Western culture, the elaborate deaths of animals sometimes seem to assume the shade of Greek theatre.

There ’s more than an element of Greek tragedy, for example, about the mayflies, which live for months as larvae, before metamorphosing into adults lacking in mouthparts and digestive tract. Even the few species that live out their single orgiastic day are fated soon to starve. What about the Pacific salmon, which migrate hundreds of miles to the streams of their birth, wherein their hormonally charged frenzy is cut short by a catastrophic demise and death within days? Or the Queen bee, who shows no sign of her age for sixteen years, until finally her supply of sperm runs dry, whereupon she is torn apart by her own daughters? Or the twelve-hour copulation frenzy of the Australian marsupial mouse, culminating in death by depression and exhaustion, which can be prevented by castration? Tragedy or comedy, this is certainly dramatic. These animals are as much the pawns of fate as Oedipus himself. Death is not only inevitable; it is controlled by the fates, programmed into the very fabric of life.

Of all these grotesque modes of death, perhaps the most tragic, and resonant to us today, befell the Trojan Tithonus, whose goddess lover asked Zeus to confer immortality on him, but forgot to mention eternal youth. Homer has it that ‘loathsome old age pressed full upon him’, leaving him babbling endlessly. And Tennyson pictures him looking down on the ‘dim fields about the homes of happy men that have the power to die, and grassy barrows of the happier dead’.''

