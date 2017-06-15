Why are penguins, polar bears and whales flourishing amidst impacts of global warming?

What worries me the most is why people tend to get very irked when we present them good news. I will keep asking questions and keep researching issues deeply. I like to see where the trouble is and not to be told "Shut up! You have to believe because the world believes it!"

Penguins, Polar bears and Whales: Why are they flourishing?

These are all the latest reports. Why is questioning such obvious successes considered environmental blasphemy? The only thing one cannot question today is climate projections and sacred holy books. If you cannot openly question, you have a problem. (#globalwarming #environmentaldegradation#antartica)

1. King Penguins breed on the subantarctic islands at the N reaches of Antarctica, S Georgia, and other temperate islands of the region. Their total population is estimated at over 2.2 million pairs and is increasing…

3.6 million more Penguins live in Antarctica than thought: New research estimates roughly six million Adélie penguins live in East Antarctica. These pictures contradict the heart-rending painting of polar bear and penguin balanced on a small patch of ice surrounded by ocean that created a lot of noise.

2. Even global polar bear population is larger than previous thought – almost 30,000!

This means the adjusted 2015 global estimate for polar bears should be about 28,500 (average), a marked increase over the official estimate of 26,500 (average) for 2015 — and an even larger increase over the 2005 estimate of about 22,500 (average), despite the dramatic loss of summer sea ice since 2007 that we hear about endlessly.

It is increasingly obvious that polar bears are thriving despite having lived through summer sea ice levels not predicted to occur until 2050 – levels of sea ice that experts said would wipe out 2/3 of the world’s polar bears (Amstrup et al. 2007; Crockford 2017 v3).

3. For the first time in a century, humpback whales have returned to the waters of New York harbor. And not just occasionally, either. They're coming in enough numbers that a company can reliably trot tourists out to the ocean—within sight distance of Manhattan’s skyscrapers—to see them.

“Because of the improvement of the water quality, algae and zooplankton have multiplied, giving good food for the menhaden [a small oily forager fish beloved by whales], which have returned in numbers that the fishermen say they have not seen in their lifetimes,” Paul L. Sieswerda told PopSci.

4. I was also actively researching without any clear explanation as to why The North Pole is losing about 30,000 square miles of sea ice per year.

Opposite Behaviours? Arctic Sea Ice Shrinks, Antarctic Grows.

Over the past century, average global temperatures have climbed by 1.5 degrees Fahrenheit. And yet, over the past few years, the sea ice that surrounds the South Pole has steadily been growing.

This past September, at the end of the Southern Hemisphere’s winter, the extent of Antarctica’s sea ice reached 19.51 million square kilometres, breaking a 35-year record that dated back to the start of data being collected in 1978.

