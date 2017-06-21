Politics of pragmatism - countering the vitriolic Saudi bashers

In response to: ٹرمپ اور سعودی "دهندے سے بڑاکوئی دهرم نہیں ہوتا"... ("Trump and Saudi - There is no faith bigger than trade"...)

No - the Saudis trumped everyone; they are not fools like us - they safeguard Hijaz from war - they provide for their people and they won an enemy who was threatening their existence 16 months ago - a super performance.

And they have the product mix that brings all you, the readers of Dawkins, lining up to them and spending your money. Every liberal goes to Mecca.

Their children don't live with polio and face horrible death like ours face everyday. Their women cannot drive but have a far better life. They provide good schools, good hospitals, good sports facilities, and therefore they are in the company of top nations having high Human Development Index while we are with Somalia and Afghanistan, the losers at the bottom, having the audacity to try to spit on them.

Their business is top governance and they know how to do it properly. I have not seen the kind of hate I see amongst our political structure or the poor ability to deliver anything purposeful. And the associated rampant corruption that extracts anything that is pro-poor.

So has Iran a similar capacity to perform and last night 24 m of them showed the Supreme Guide the door.

They all are far more intelligent people. Instead of the ritual BS try bringing, forget the US president, even a Bangladesh B team to Pakistan!!

Yes, losers like us are bitter but this is a class act of good management of governance. Trump becoming a friend of 40 Muslim nations, what is wrong with that? Why do we want to see them act irresponsibly, why are we not happy?

Can you imagine a war and bombing in Hijaz? Do you know what will the world of Islam become? They behead killers, that's what the book says - they use Salafi Islam, that is what the Islam was at the time of the Prophet.

Yes, they don't practice our version of mayoon, patakhay, halway, mazarrat-wala monsoon Islam. Now that is quite a different debate; our Vedic traditions are dear to us therefore we hate the original desert version.

The real debate ought to be 'should we be Muslims when we don't like the Ahl e Salaf ways?' That you will never address. That debate is blasphemous because in your hearts you all want your cake and eat it too.

The other wrong is 'that you all predicted exactly the opposite' last year, you called them fools. You reminded them a thousand times that 'Trump will beat you.' We are not good people; thankless and ungrateful, we owe them $8 billion undeclared for 12 years for 50,000 barrels a day free supply post Nuke tests. And yes, they changed their CNC on the recommendation of Raheel sharif and yes they greatly respect the professionalism of Pak army that is helping them to avoid a war of Hijaz planned by the supreme leader. Yes, they want to avoid encirclement of KSA by their opponents - what is the harm in that?

Iran and KSA both are far better in human development index, they care for their population; their social concerns are immense. Unlike us - a busted nation of self-loathing hateful people.

And yes again what irks you all the most is that they have successfully built a strategy that counters Iran's supreme leader's designs (that moderates who won last night disown) - the strategy that now provides against the encirclement of KSA by Syria Iran Houthis Iraq a formidable force.

The reason being their military power is far smaller; due to the small population they needed Turk Egyptian-Pakistani Bangladeshi Malaysian-Indonesian ladies on a single page and all these to beef them up, and they are a friend of Israel who has become their nuclear guarantor. They were able to pull all of them to Riyadh today.

They are friends of everyone unlike what the so-called 'ritualistic losing haters of KSA' would have liked and seen the bombing of their cities. Think why are you not happy that 'there will be no war between Saudis and Trump.' And Trump is reaching out instead of threatening to whip the 40 nations.