One cannot hide behind carefully crafted veneers of 'vain honour'

Omar Mateen (mass murderer who killed 49 people at the Pulse gay nightclub on 12 June 2016) and his evil actions plus his father hiding behind nonsensical nonexistent 'honour' cannot redefine history in this age of connectivity. The time has come to expose them fully, unless we open up we will keep creating these incidences. We cannot hide behind carefully crafted veneers of vain honor. We need to understand and highlight the flexibility of libidinal homosexual inclinations of the Afghan life.

Omar Mateen's father lied through and through that Omar was upset when he saw two men kissing. 'Bacha bazi' (sodomy) is common practice. Mateen was not saving 'Pathan family honour'. Same-sex love is part of their tradition and culture. What they are driven by is dogmatic hate.

Ek hi saf mein khade ho gaye Mahmood-o-Ayaz

Na koi banda raha aur na koi banda-nawaz

"Sultan and slave in single file stood side by side.

Then no servant was nor master, nothing did them divide"

Please read the story of Mahmud of Ghazni and his boy-slave Malik Ayaz. It's well-known that many Turkic conquerors - from Mahmud of Ghazni to Babur and from Ottomans to Safavids practiced homosexuality. They were driven by their love of same sex which was an integral part of their lives. Here is a beautiful Indo-Islamic painting in Persian the Mughal official language that depicts Mahmud of Ghazni with his male lover, Ayaz (the image is censored to ensure that no one's sentiment is hurt).

Sultan Mahmud was famous for having a romance with a man. Mahmud of Ghazni fell in love with his Turkish slave, Malik Ayaz. As per James Neill, "The love between the first Islamic Ruler in Indian sub-continent, Sultan Mahmud of Ghazni and his slave Malik Ayaz was such that it became an Islamic legend."

Malik Ayaz, son of Aymāq Abu'n-Najm, was a slave from Georgia who rose to the rank of officer and general in the army of Sultan Mahmud of Ghazni (also known as Mahmud Ghaznavi). Malik Ayaz's same-sex relationship with Mahmud inspired poems and stories.

Al-Biruni writes of Mahmud Ghaznavi, 'he utterly ruined the prosperity of the country, and performed these wonderful exploits, by which the Hindus became like atoms of dust. This is the reason, too, why Hindu sciences have retired far away from those parts of the country conquered by us.'

When history talks, it spews the burden of man's fickle libido and greedy cowardly nature. You cannot judge our past from today's advantageous vantage point. We all have skeletons in our closets. We need to throw them out and take pride in the distance we have travelled towards human civility.

