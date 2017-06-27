Goodness is the hallmark of sentient man and not a product of predetermined scriptural pronouncement

Human Ethics should not be based on greed for heavenly rewards. Goodness is the hallmark of sentient man.

In response to someone's comment "sir muje kisi ek insan ka name bta dain jis ny ethics ka concept originate Kia ho. Agar aap muje uska name bta dain tu main chulo bhar pani main doob kar mar jaon ga - Aur apsy maafi bhi mangu ga.." (Sir, give me the name of one person who originated the concept of ethics. If you give me the name, I will accede my humiliation - and will ask for your forgiveness too...)

The association between religion and ethics is a continuing debate between the ‘word of God’ and ‘reason.’

The human morality of being nice, caring and good started from days we even became hunter and gatherers and improved as we became cultured and refined. Humanity is not human because of the biblical 6000 years of creation, humanity is human because of its evolutionary journey. Religious doctrine and morality are plagiarized and derived from human myths and codes and not that deities have disclosed the secrets of living for man as a finality, and those words are offered as the word of the creator that cannot be surpassed or transcended. Age of decadence is any age where human thinking is obsessed with scriptural myths and fables.

On the other hand, human morality or ethics is founded on logic and reason, not a predetermined archaic sanctified pronouncement. ‘We should be virtuous’ to be rewarded in heavens with perpetual orgies with houries makes us a loathsome being here; anything in excess becomes work and as a human being it is lack of sex that makes it more fascinating and stimulating; it sounds as if we are a greedy desirous creation looking for good to earn points. Human morality is based on the plank that when one cares about his own well-being he shall respect the well-being of others.

We should be good because human life cannot exist and progress if we make gas chambers or work on the principle that we are the only loved ones of our universal deity, we human beings are all loved ones irrespective of what we believe.

Any idea that is not prudently demonstrable is not considered secure and vulnerable to critique always self-implodes. Exactly the way political Islam is ripping each other apart today. Look at how the faithful slit each others' throats, everyone thinks the other is an infidel.

All this because religious myths have overtaken the human faculty of rationality and reason that treats life as an ultimate gift of our evolutionary journey. It is catastrophic that the faithful work on their archaic antiquated belief system that generates abhorrence between man as everybody interprets the scripture in their own way. Naa chillo bhar pani main doobein naha hi maafi mangein (No need to shame yourself or apologize. Reason or rational say baat karein (Talk with reason and rationale).