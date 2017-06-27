A personal mantra of life

In response to "Sir, what are the key elements that as a young man I need to follow. I look up to you."

This is my mantra of life that I follow very intensely:

1. Have compassion off the bat. Be grateful to people who have helped you cross the bridges you have crisscrossed.

2. Unlearn the old and relearn the new. Genius is a rare visitor, make sure you are wide awake when it visits sometimes.

3. Find someone who may like your madness, not a person who looks for routine.

4. Be modest and always remember you are a student through this short journey. Don't have false pride, there is always someone better around the corner. No 'I, me, myself' - the world does not revolve around you. A lot of indispensables are sleeping in the graveyards.

5. Question anything that is called universal truth. Live with 'Why, When, Who Where?' Read, investigate and keep an open mind. Adapt and adopt.

6. Don’t look for respect, if you are looking for it, you will never get it. Best respect - give your time to people. Don't keep a purdah from the world. You are not unique, share your wisdom or lack of it. I learn from my own foolish acts and from fools what not to do!.

7. Don't lie to yourself. Look at the man in the mirror every morning.

8. Have trust in people and look for virtue in everyone you meet. Admire their ride and journey, imagine if you were in their place.

9. You are not the guardian of truth, your truth is as fickle as mine. The universal truth is in dynamic flux and an ever-changing reality. We need to change with times, no deity or God can give you new answers for the new age.

10. Don’t ever try to demonstrate that you are perfect, open your soft belly of virtue and vices. Perfectly imperfect that's what we all are.

11. Don’t argue ever, detach from those who see negative in you and attach with those who see some hope in you.

12. Make yourself accessible to people you are devoted to, break the habit of backstabbing.

13. Stop having negative hypercritical expectations from people you meet.

14. Treat everyone equally - he may be a trash collector or a chief.

15. Talk less, lower expectations and exceed them.

16. Own your failures and that is the most important creed. Don't hold others responsible for your own mess. This leads to internal happiness, that is life.