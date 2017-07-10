A friend took this picture while I was writing this.

In response to someone's question: "Why you are no one's friend Ike?"

I have no ideology. I am always the twelfth man; my dearest friend is 'a man under persecution and trouble, a man who needs a few morsels, a man who needs some shelter'.

I learnt it the hard way. I was ridiculed as a fool, beaten relentlessly by an iron rod, those scars I still carry on my soul. The only thing I always ever did was stand up for my rights and the rights of others. I learnt one thing: 'mankind is superior to all dogma and belief.' I was called a heretic which I was not. I put my head down and do small things that may change a few lives. I am who I am because some people bought me wholesale with all my foolishness and the little intellect I had.

I stand up with all my nothingness in support of a Hindu Brahmin when he is under persecution in Kashmir; an Ahmadi who is under threat in Rabwa, a Jew being hated for helping mankind and their continuous support and immense contributions to science and culture, a Baha'i being denied life and existence in Iran, a Palestinian demanding 'no more settlements please', any minority under cruel and animalistic Daesh rule, a Muslim being refused entry in America, a Shiite being killed and suppressed in marshlands or Bahrain, a Sunni being destroyed in Homs. I end up being liked by no ideologue, but human beings with clean loving hearts fall in love with me. No heart breaks ever!

I am not here to be liked - I have no interest to be liked. One day you will like my post, next you will hate me. I am a friend of every human being and consider they should have the freedom to like what they believe in, what they want to eat, how they want to love and live. Let them be free to express both their good and vice. Therefore being conscious of my perfectly imperfect composition, I am unlearning and relearning most of the time.

These are issues that need no superlative extra legislation. When you legislate curtailing basic freedom of man you actually make a legislation to deny our civilisation post-Magna Carta achievements. Mine is not liberalism, this is a civilisational leap forward. Hate, bloodlust and picking up a whole segment of the population as an object of your legislation is a reflection of evil, not humanism.

Come out of the cave mindset, Mr Trump. You are nothing but a cave mind. 911 was the darkest day for mankind - the same day, as tragic most appalling hurtful events were unfolding, in my home in Paris I wrote this 'pinning OBL,' but I also forewarned that bombing will not help: https://iranian.com/Opinion/2001/September/Death/

It is not that America has not exacted due revenge for any excesses against America's national interest. A Republican think tank has evaluated that homestead risk of an American being killed by a foreign terrorist is 1 in 3.6 m/year.

Why to create all this tumultuous commotion all over the world? It is 'Much ado about nothing.' Daesh has killed nearly 350,000 more Muslims than anyone else, they have displaced 4 m Muslims, and today Daesh is on a death bed pulverised by allied bombings. To ban normal travellers under the suspicion of terror offences is akin to killing a house fly with an MIRV loaded nuke vehicle.

USA has luckily been an island of stability and peace with the exception of that evil act perpetrated on 911. For every innocent 911 victim, it was not a revenge of ten times over or hundred times over it was 1000 times over and still, continues. There is no need of sowing more venom and hate.

Ironically no one really knows how many casualties since WW2 USA have been inflicted and caused. The overall consensus is that the United States most likely has been responsible since WWII for the deaths of between 20 and 30 million people in wars and conflicts scattered over the world.