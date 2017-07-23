Let disappointments in life become a part of character building

A personal word of advice to a friend who said "I am really hurt today my friend betrayed me..."

When you are down and out, think of all the 'good things' you have. Anything material that is lost and does not change your lifestyle is an acceptable bearable loss.

Keep yourself active. 'Physical stimulation' release enzymes in your brain that are very helpful to keep you upbeat. Therefore work out every day.

Express and listen with clarity. Look nice, write your thoughts and have a robust social life.

Walk down memory lane and talk positively about people, even those who have been negative, look at how they helped you, that negativity helped you how to overcome adversity - that's what made you.

Thank people and don't ever forget the bridges you have crossed.

Whatever you do, involve yourself fully; life is not the name of a singular mad pursuit, it is the name of multiple pursuits. Reach out and have compassion.

Don't be mean and self-centred - life does not revolves around you. Just go around and dance, we are all part of each other and revolve around each other.

No one is interested in your success or failure, no one cares and no one is thinking about you; if you admit failure and declare it openly nothing can hurt you. It is our false desire to win it all or worry 'what will people say' that confuses us, people don't have any interest in your destiny therefore just take that pressure out of this false belief and live normally.

People are interested in your story only if they can pick some lessons and you can help them - after all, you need to carry your own cross.

Own up in life and don't blame others for your failures. Success has a million fathers but failure is orphan. Give credit where it is due.