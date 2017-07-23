Either believe in the science that cures you or believe in your scriptural myths

In response to: "Where is our heaven and houries located planetary Sir Ike"

Here you go -- I have a picture of heaven which I wish we can teach from our pulpits.

Dust/ashes do not have any libidinal inclinations, we will become the heart of a nebula when our sun dies and earth evaporates.

Our dust is bound to burn at 50,000 degree c in the heart of the nebula. Either believe in the science that tells you how to remove a blockage in your arteries or believe in your myths. The choice is yours. So any alien astronomers billions of years in the future might see something like the Ring Nebula in Lyra where the sun once shone. The second picture is our future in 7 billion years or so, the first is our future in 5 billion years.

When sun expands into a red giant within 7 billions after gulping all its helium during the throes of death, it will vaporize the Earth. We humans are insignificant, if the age of the Earth were compressed into a 24-hour day, humans would occupy only the last second, at most.

A 2008 study by astronomers Klaus-Peter Schröder and Robert Connon Smith estimated that the sun will get so large that its outermost surface layers will reach about 108 million miles (about 170 million kilometers) out, absorbing the planets Mercury, Venus and Earth.

Schröder and Smith note that stars like the sun lose mass over time, primarily via the solar wind. Planets' orbits around the sun will slowly expand. It won't happen fast enough to save the Earth, but if Neptune edges far enough out it could become a home for humans, with some terraforming.

Once the hydrogen in the sun's outer core will get depleted, and the sun will start to collapse once again, triggering another cycle of fusion. For about 2 billion years the sun will fuse helium into carbon and some oxygen, but there's less energy in those reactions. Once the last bits of helium turn into heavier elements, there's no more radiant energy to keep the sun puffed up against it's own weight. The core will shrink into a white dwarf. The distended sun's outer layers are only weakly bound to the core because they are so far away from it, so when the core collapses it will leave the outer layers of its atmosphere behind. The result is a planetary nebula.

Since white dwarfs are heated by compression rather than fusion, initially they are quite hot — surface temperatures can reach 50,000 degrees Fahrenheit (nearly 28,000 degrees Celsius) — and they illuminate the slowly expanding gas in the nebula.

Read here for full details : https://www.google.co.uk/…/32879-what-happens-to-earth-when…