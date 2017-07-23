"Stardust's sentience" is our universe's best foot forward

Yuval Noah Harari is an Israeli historian and a tenured professor in the Department of History at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. He is the author of the international bestseller Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind. He said "Evolution has no purpose. Organs have not evolved with a purpose, and the way they are used is in constant flux."

I completely disagree with Harari; he defines us too superficially. He has taken his eye off the ball to explain the big picture. When I read, I don't read him to follow and parrot him. I learn from them but poke holes in their narrow version and basic logic of understanding of how things work in our universe. I find counter arguments that are a potent rebuttal to his idea that all this is a purposeless evolution. Organs have a purpose and Universe has a purpose. There is a purpose for us, the stardust, becoming sentient; this is our universe's best foot forward - to write its own autobiography and story of birth beyond plasma.

Evolution gave us opposable thumbs to hold the pen, bipedalism to free the hands, lowered larynx for our ability to speak instead of grunting, and astounding neural connectivity to create Hubble LHC and Ligo and discover deep space, 400 billion galaxies, Higgs Boson, and gravitational waves as predicted by Einstein.

'Self awareness' is the purpose of creation of the universe. We have not discovered it so far in its vastness. The real estate in the universe is immense but a sentient being who can think without seeing and predict the existence of 'gravitation waves' epitomises the purpose of existence. Self awareness is as big a jump as unicellular life itself. And what we can imagine we can and shall achieve.