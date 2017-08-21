Pashtuns - The origins, history, culture and language

In response to: "sir where we Pashtun stand historically, culturally and linguistically btw Indian and Persian?"

Answer: Excavations of prehistoric sites suggest that early humans were living in what is now Afghanistan at least 50,000 years ago. Since the 2nd millennium BC, cities in the region now inhabited by Pashtuns have seen invasions and migrations, including by Ancient Indian peoples, Ancient Iranian peoples, the Medes, Persians and Ancient Macedonians in antiquity, Kushans, Hephthalites, Arabs, Turks, Mongols, and others. In recent times, people of the Western world have explored the area as well. "Kingdoms of South Asia – Afghanistan (Southern Khorasan / Arachosia)".

According to Yu. V. Gankovsky, the Pashtun's probably began as a "union of largely East-Iranian tribes which became the initial ethnic stratum of the Pashtun ethnogenesis, dates from the middle of the first millennium CE and is connected with the dissolution of the Epthalites (White Huns) confederacy." He proposes Ephthalite origin for Pashtuns.

Ḥudūd al-ʿĀlam‎‎ "Boundaries of the World" or "Limits of the World") is a 10th-century geography book written in Persian by an unknown author from Jowzjan. Kabul Gardez Khuljis Ghor Nangarhar all are mentioned in this book. Ḥudūd al-ʿĀlam contains information about the known world. The anonymous author reports about different countries, people, languages, clothing, food, religion, local products, towns and cities, rivers, seas, lakes, islands, the steppe, deserts, topography, politics and dynasties, as well as trade. The inhabited world is divided in Asia, Europe and "Libya" the Maghreb. The author counts a total of 45 different countries north of the equator.https://books.google.co.uk/books…

According to Abdul Hai Habibi, some oriental scholars hold that the second largest Pasthun tribe, the Ghiljis, are the descendants of a mixed race of Hephthalite and Pakhtas who have been living in Afghanistan since the Vedic Aryan period.

The origins of the Pashtun are unclear. According to Pashtun tradition, they are descended from Afghana, grandson of King Saul of Israel, though most scholars believe it more likely that they arose from an intermingling of ancient Aryans from the north or west with subsequent invaders. The village of Saul was probably located near Gardez in Afghanistan. Hudud ul-'alam also speaks of a king in Ninhar (Nangarhar), who had Muslim, Afghan and Hindu wives. ( Ref: Noelle-Karimi, Christine; Schetter, Conrad J.; Schlagintweit, Reinhard (2002). Afghanistan -a country without a state?)

Yusufzai in Pashto translates to the "son of Joseph - this refers to Bani Israel, when the twelve tribes of Israel were dispersed, the tribe of Joseph, among other Hebrew tribes, settled in the Afghanistan region. There have been many legends over the centuries of descent from the Ten Lost Tribes after groups converted to Christianity and Islam. A similar story is told by many historians, including the 14th century Ibn Battuta and 16th century Ferishta.

Al-Biruni wrote about Afghans in the 11th century as various tribes living in the western mountains of India and extending to the region of Sind. The 13th century Tabaqat-i Nasiri discusses the settlement of immigrant Bani Israel at the end of the 8th century CE in the Ghor region of Afghanistan, settlement attested by Jewish inscriptions in Ghor. Historian André Wink suggests that the story "may contain a clue to the remarkable theory of the Jewish origin of some of the Afghan tribes which is persistently advocated in the Persian-Afghan chronicles. This oral tradition is widespread among the Pashtun tribes...

The earliest mention of the name 'Afghan' (Abgan) is to be found in a Sasanid inscription from the third century AD, earliest mention of the name Afghan (Abgân) is by Shapur I of the Sassanid Empire during the 3rd century CE and it appears in India in the form of 'Avagana'

Most historians acknowledge that the origin of the Pashtuns is somewhat unclear, although there are many conflicting theories, some modern and others archaic, both among historians and the Pashtuns themselves.

"... the origin of the Afghans is so obscure, that no one, even among the oldest and most clever of the tribe, can give satisfactory information on this point."

"Looking for the origin of Pashtuns and the Afghans is something like exploring the source of the Amazon. Is there one specific beginning? And are the Pashtuns originally identical with the Afghans? Although the Pashtuns nowadays constitute a clear ethnic group with their own language and culture, there is no evidence whatsoever that all modern Pashtuns share the same ethnic origin. In fact it is highly unlikely." (Muhammad Qasim Hindu Shah (Firishta). "History of the Mohamedan Power in India")