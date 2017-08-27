We created a Creator as an explanation to the mysteries of natural phenomena

We created a Creator when we could not find answers to the mysteries of natural phenomena. My body is made up of the atoms that have their origins in the throes of dead unstable humongous stars. Universe is within us, like a drop of water which contains the quality and properties of the whole ocean.

The overnight stars we see are the womb and incubators where the light atoms under extreme temperatures and pressures were turned into heavy elements in their cores like carbon, nitrogen, oxygen - the building blocks of life.

We are a carbon-based life and most of these carbon, nitrogen, oxygen, make up the human body. All this is traceable to the furnaces at the heart of the massive stars as they burnt their lighter fuel they went wobbly and unstable and finally collapsed inwardly creating further pressure and heat and finally exploded.

They spread their heavy future building blocks of life as gas clouds that in series formed the next generation of stars like our sun and solar system. This is how we are made. We are secondary tertiary by products of He and H, that was all it was at the inception of the Big Bang nearly 13.7 billion years ago.

We are a product of singularity, an infinitely small, hot area of infinite pressure and density; singularities defy our known laws of physics because they didn't appear in space. Rather, space began inside them. Before singularity, nothing existed; there was no space, no time, no matter, no energy.

The Big Bang was not an explosion, it was like a tiny balloon being blown up - a really tiny balloon. A balloon starts small and expands outward at roughly the same speed all around. Our universe is that balloon, the Big Bang theory is evident by an expanding universe, and it is proven with something called the red shift, the cosmic microwave background radiation and the abundance of different elements in the universe.

After ten billion years, our planet earth was formed in a forlorn unromantic corner of our galaxy and our solar system, limited bandwidth of a hospitable zone gave us the ideal unique opportunity to evolve as homosapiens.

It was in the gridlock zones of moderate temperature, pressures and gravity (a product of space time) where water could exist that milieu was created which helped carbon based life to evolve and flourish.

Evolution was a huge obstacle but next came the journey of sentience and self awareness that was no less an obstacle; when our ancestors could not explain earlier natural phenomena they created their deities and gods and they feared them. The prophet destroyed nearly 359 of them and we have Tawheed and left for us a firm belief in Singularity.