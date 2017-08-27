The Tigers of Baluchistan - a must read

The Tigers of Baluchistan by Sylvia A. Matheson is a fascinating, vivid eyewitness account of how the feudals especially the Bugtis, one of the most backward and basic primitive tribes of south-west Asia, live and the feudal lord manages them.

It is an eye opening account of the challenges that these societies face to enter the 21st century and reconcile with the idea of an egalitarian world. The tribal enslaved minds are so harnessed that they believe if their chieftain offered his prayers it meant they all have, cheiftain represents them in front of the creator.

The book commences with a dialogue with Sardar Akbar Bugti recalling his first experience of taking human life, in his eyes his subjects and tribe are not humans, he has the right to decimate them according to his will.

“Of course,” said the Nawab, “you must remember that I killed my first man when I was twelve. “The man annoyed me” had been his explanation. “I’ve forgotten what it was about…. I’ve rather a hasty temper you know… as the eldest son of the Chieftain, I was perfectly entitled to do as I pleased in my own territory. We enjoy absolute sovereignty over our people and they accept this as part of their tradition.”

Humans are born equal. There is a reason for feudal societies to be at the rock bottom. Sans human rights, human creativity dies. These feudals are the most evil manifestation of a depraved decadent mind. Shame on them and all of those who support this in the garb of nationalism. Egalitarian human rights is a birthright far superior than fake nationalism.

There can be no democracy without respect for human life. No one has the right to take it as a feudal birthright to assassinate and eliminate. These feudals are a bunch of evil men responsible for the backwardness of Bugti and other tribes, they deny them basic human rights. They are the scum of the earth, nothing but animals and misfits. Shame on those who defy egalitarianism of mankind. B****rds of the highest order. Don't politicise what is cancer within.